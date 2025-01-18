What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:SVM FY2025 Earnings?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at C$4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$962.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

