What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Caleres Q4 Earnings?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Trading Down 1.8 %

Caleres stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $665.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.