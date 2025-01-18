What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for KB Home Q1 Earnings?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,690,000 after buying an additional 1,752,498 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $89,899,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $44,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 216,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

