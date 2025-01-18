What is Wedbush’s Estimate for NovoCure FY2024 Earnings?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI raised shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 124,793 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 302,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

