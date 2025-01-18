What is William Blair’s Estimate for Danaher Q3 Earnings?

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $222.53 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.