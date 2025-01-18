What is William Blair’s Estimate for PTCT FY2024 Earnings?

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.48). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.62. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

In related news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,353.66. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $3,620,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,676.12. This trade represents a 44.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,687. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

