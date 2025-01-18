What is William Blair’s Estimate for Zumiez FY2025 Earnings?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 315.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

