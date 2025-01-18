What is William Blair’s Forecast for AXSM FY2024 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.04) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.13). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

