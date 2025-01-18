What is William Blair’s Forecast for CVRx FY2024 Earnings?

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CVRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.65). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CVRx from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $29.23.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CVRx by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.