What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PBH FY2025 Earnings?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
PBH stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $86.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
