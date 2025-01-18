What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Prologis Q1 Earnings?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

