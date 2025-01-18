What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for VAC Q3 Earnings?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.