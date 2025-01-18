What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Chemours Q4 Earnings?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

