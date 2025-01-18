What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MTDR Q1 Earnings?

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of MTDR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

