What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NOG FY2024 Earnings?

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $72,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

