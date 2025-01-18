William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for GCM Grosvenor’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GCMG. Piper Sandler raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

