Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 207.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 123,478 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

