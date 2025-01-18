Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 171.83% from the company’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

In other Wolfspeed news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,824.97. This trade represents a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak acquired 3,592 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,671.04. The trade was a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 813.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,500 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,009,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 766,971 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

