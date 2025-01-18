Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 4,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.
