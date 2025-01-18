Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 88,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Wrap Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
