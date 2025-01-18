XPO (NYSE:XPO) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 125.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

