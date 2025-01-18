Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 1,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

