Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.20 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 370.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Yext by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,591,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $936,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

