Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 178,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,151.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,038,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

