Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for AM

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.