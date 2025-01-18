Zacks Research Forecasts ProPetro’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.00. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ProPetro by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 66.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 21.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 441,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

