Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for CNQ FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

CNQ stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,348,000 after buying an additional 13,694,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,501,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,650,000 after buying an additional 13,284,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

