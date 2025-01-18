Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of BIO FY2024 Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.20.

NYSE BIO opened at $342.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.49 and a 200-day moving average of $329.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

