Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of KEYS Q1 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

