Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of NEP FY2024 Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.48%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 168.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

