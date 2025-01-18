Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of LYV FY2024 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

LYV opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

