Zacks Research Has Positive View of TSE:CNQ FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.88.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$97,405.40. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total value of C$301,056.00. Insiders sold a total of 137,152 shares of company stock worth $6,207,845 in the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

