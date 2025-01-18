Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Hess Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $18,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,849.52. The trade was a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 157.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.