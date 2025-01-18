Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for PBH Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %
PBH stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare
In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
See Also
