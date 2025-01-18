Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AKAM Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

