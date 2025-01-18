Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 18.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

