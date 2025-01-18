Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for AAP Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,155 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after buying an additional 768,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $17,477,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $14,684,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

