Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CarMax Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. CarMax has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,598 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,625. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

