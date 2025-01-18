Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Shares Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,446,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Zenabis Global Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Zenabis Global Company Profile
Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zenabis Global
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.