13,759 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 74.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 30.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intel by 201.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,351,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,254 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

