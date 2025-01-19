15,746 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,064,000 after buying an additional 270,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,449,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,107,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

