2,655 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Universal Display by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.4 %

Universal Display stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.06.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

