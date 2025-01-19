2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 2,234,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,802,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

