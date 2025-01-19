2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 2,234,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,802,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
