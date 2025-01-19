425 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 538.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of KLA by 655.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $757.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $577.00 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $654.99 and a 200-day moving average of $725.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.60.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
