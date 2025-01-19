8,563 Shares in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

