928 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total transaction of $5,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,957,838.24. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

Shares of IT stock opened at $516.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.39. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

