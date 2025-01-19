Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

