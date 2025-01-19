AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.