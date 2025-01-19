AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 661,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $125.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

