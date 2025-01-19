AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 159,798 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 193,702 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period.

BUFR stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

